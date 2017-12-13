SERGEY BUBKA: “TOKYO 2020 WILL COME VERY SOON”

Time is going very fast and Olympic Games in Tokyo-2020 will come very soon.

Sergey Bubka mentioned it during Ukrainian Best Athlete of the Month’s Awarding Ceremony.

As the President of Ukrainian National Olympic Committee, he warded gymnast Igor Radivilov – Cottbus World Cup winner and silver medalist who received this prestigious Award for the second time in a row.

Sergey Bubka wished to London-2012 bronze medalist a successful way and effective preparation for future Olympics.

Since 2005, the NOC of Ukraine elects and awards monthly the Best Athlete and Coach of the country.