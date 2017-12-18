Sergey Bubka brought modern gymnastics equipment to Donetsk and Luhansk regions

During his visit to Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine Sergey Bubka handed over a set of modern gymnastics equipment of the world-leading Janssen-Fritsen Company that is used at the prestigious international competitions, including the Olympic Games.

Henceforth, the young pupils of the Donetsk Higher School of the Olympic Reserve located in Bakhmud in the Donetsk region, and the Luhansk Regional Sports Center "Olymp" located in Kreminna, have excellent conditions for training and improvement of their sporting skills.

"Donetsk and Lugansk regions have always been famous for their sports traditions. People are keen on sports here. Even in not an easy time they are suffering now, people find the possibility to do physical culture and sports. I am very glad that from today young gymnasts will have good opportunity to develop themselves and to perfect their skills. Maybe there are future Olympic champions among them, who will become worthy followers of famous countrymen-gymnasts: Polina Astakhova, Liliia Podkopaieva, Olexandr Svitlychnyy, Hryhoriy Misiutin, Oleg Verniaiev, Igor Radivilov and others", - Sergey Bubka said.

He expressed sincere gratitude to the International Gymnastics Federation with its President Morinari Watanabe, General Secretary Mr. Andre F. Gueisbuhler, the Janssen-Fritsen company and the Sport for Children Foundation in collaboration with whom this mission came true.