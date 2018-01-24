Ukraine wished success to Olympic Team in PyeongChang

Special ceremony devoted to the participation of Ukrainian Olympic Team at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang was held in National Philharmonic of Ukraine in Kyiv.

The President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, Prime-Minister Volodymyr Groysman, Head of Parliament Andriy Parubiy, sent the warm greetings to the Team.

Ukrainian flag was solemnly handed over to Olympic Champions in biathlon Vita and Valj Semerenko.

The Minister of youth and sports Ihor Zhdanov and Ukrainian NOC President, Olympic Champion Sergey Bubka welcomed Olympic Team.

«We know how unbelievable the competition will be in Olympic Pyongchang, as the best athletes in the world will compete, but I am convinced you will do your best to be successful. All Ukraine will support you! Believe in yourself, be confident in your abilities", - said Sergey Bubka.

During the ceremony, famous Olympians and show business stars presented Olympic equipment-2018 made by the world-famous company "PEAK", with which the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine has been cooperating since 2015, starting with the I European Games, has more than 25 years of experience in the development and manufacture of high-quality sportswear, footwear and accessories for professional athletes. In addition to the Olympic team of Ukraine, 13 other Olympic Teams are being put into the form of this brand. For Games in Pyeongchang, the "PEAK" logo will be depicted in the uniforms of Ukraine, Slovenia, New Zealand, Brazil, Romania and Ireland.

The design of the Olympic Collection for Winter Games-2018 was developed by young Ukrainian designers in collaboration with members of the NOC Athletes Commission. During its development, the wishes of the representatives of the National Olympic Committee and the athletes themselves were taken into account and modern materials and advanced technologies of PEAK Company were used.

Olympic stamp made by Ukrainian Post and NOC was also presented this day.

On behalf of the Olympic team of Ukraine, the words of gratitude for the support expressed by the medalist of the European and world championships in biathlon Anastasia Merkushina.

This evening, the artists of the National Philharmonic of Ukraine congratulated their beautiful music rooms on holiday.

Approximately 33-35 athletes will represent Ukraine at the Games in Pyongchang in 9-10 out of 15 possible (in biathlon, skiing, figure skating, sledding, freestyle, skiing, snowboarding, skiing, jumping ski jumping, skeleton).

During the years of Independence Ukrainian athletes won 7 medals at the Winter Olympic Games.