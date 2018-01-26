Sergey Bubka: "The Olympic Movement has a unique unifying power"

The President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, the IOC Executive Board Member, Olympic champion Sergey Bubka took part in the special event by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Ukraine on the occasion of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang.

"The Olympic movement has a unique power. It brings the values ​​of peace. Olympism unites people. A striking demonstration of that is Korea will march together as one team and under one flag at the Olympics", - said Sergey Bubka.

Sergey Bubka also thanked the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Ukraine and personally to Ambassador Mr. Lee Yang-goo for the cooperation and support. He expressed confidence that the Olympic Games in PyeongChang will become a global sporting holiday.