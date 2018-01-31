33 athletes will represent Ukraine at the Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang

All of them have fulfilled the conditions for the qualifying selection of international winter sports federations by choosing the corresponding licenses giving the right to participate in the four-year major sports start-ups and are now included in the application of the Olympic Team of Ukraine, approved by the International Olympic Committee and the Olympic Games-2018 Organizing Committee.

Ukrainian Olympians will compete with the best athletes of the world in 9 out of 15 sports: biathlon (11), figure skating (4), luge (6), freestyle (3), ski cross (4), alpine skiing (2), snowboarding (1), skeleton (1) and Nordic combined (1).