Ukrainian flag is raised in the PyeongChang Olympic Village

The traditional Welcome Ceremony preceding the official opening and symbolizing the team's readiness to participate in the Olympic Games, was held in the Olympic village of PyeongChang.

The Ukrainian flag was raised by the national anthem of Ukraine accompaniment with the participation of athletes and coaches headed by Ukrainian NOC President Sergey Bubka.

The Ukrainian delegation was greeted by the Mayor of the Olympic Village, the Olympic Champion and the International Olympic Committee and IOC Athletes’ Commission Member Seung Min Ryu.

The participants were greeted by Korean music and modern dance. Our Olympians have not lost the opportunity to wear traditional Korean masks.

An exchange of symbolic souvenirs between the Mayor of the village and the Ukrainian delegation headed by the NOC President, Olympic champion Sergey Bubka and the Chief de Mission at the Olympic Winter Olympic Games, Olympic medalist Anna Sorokina took place.

Sergey Bubka and Anna Sorokina added their signatures to the Olympic Truce Mural.