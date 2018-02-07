Olena Pidhrushna is Ukrainian flag-bearer at the opening of the Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang

The honorable mission to carry the national flag of Ukraine at the opening ceremony of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games is entrusted to the Olympic Champio-2014 and captain of the women's biathlon team Olena Pidhrushna.

This decision was made today by athletes during Olympic Team Ukraine meeting.

"I'm glad that I had an honorary mission to carry the flag of Ukraine at the opening of the Olympic Games. It is so nice that all the Team supported my candidacy. It was a dream of a childhood, and that is why it is twice my pleasure,"- commented Olena Pidrushna.