Sergey Bubka thanked the Ambassador of Korea for the support

The International Olympic Committee Executive Board Member and the President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine Sergey Bubka met with еру Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Ukraine Mr. Lее Yang-goo.

They discussed XXIII Olympic Winter Games that took place in February in the South Korean city of PyeongChang.

Sergey Bubka thanked Mr. Ambassador for his support and assistance in resolving organizational issues for the proper participation of the Ukrainian Olympic Team and also thanked for the successful implementation of a number of joint projects such as the Olympic Day, Journalist's Day, "The bike parade of Friendship Ukraine-Korea» and others.

Both sides of the meeting agreed to continue close cooperation.