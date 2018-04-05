THE NOC OF UKRAINE AWARDED NATIONAL SPORT OSCARS

The best country’s Olympic, Paralympic and non-Olympic athletes, coaches and teams were awarded Sport Oscars in 9 different nominations at the 12th annual ‘Heroes of Sports Year’ Ceremony – one of the main sport celebrations in the country, organized jointly by the National Olympic Committee and the Ukraine Youth and Sport Ministry in the city of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

This year the ceremony was dedicated to the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace with the concept of Olympic Values. It took place at the heart of the capital in Ukrainian House on 4 April, welcoming dozens of athletes and coaches, as well as politicians, show biz stars and media, who came to celebrate the 'Heroes' ceremony.

The boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak (75 kg) (World and European Champion in boxing, named AIBA best boxer of the year 2017) and the fencer Olga Kharlan (World Champion in individual fencing, sabre) awarded as the best male and female athletes of the year.

"Athletes play special role in society as the role models for youngsters. Sport has great power and athletes are real heroes we are proud for", - said Sergey Bubka – Ukrainian NOC President, IOC Execurive Board Member and Olympic Champion.

As "Heroes of Sports Year" is not only great sport event, but also important social ceremony the NOC of Ukraine invited as special guests the children with oncological diseases who had been taken under the patronage of NOC of Ukraine in co-operation with National Cancer Institute and charity foundations. The kids who have already reached the most important victory of life they have overcome a serious illness and even won the competitions of the OncoOlympiad. Famous Olympians and NOC Athletes' Commission members warmly congratulated kids on the stage and presented them Olympic equipment for future life and sport victories. The National Olympic Committee also provided financial assistance to the charity foundations for the needs of the Children's Department of the National Cancer Institute.