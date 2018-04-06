Ukraine joined the International Day of Sport celebration

On April 6 the world celebrates the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace which has been founded in 2013 by the United Nations together with the International Olympic Committee.

«The sport has a unique force to promote uniting people all over the world for the values of peace, friendship and development. I am happy to devote all the life to sport and I am proud have an opportunity to contribute to further development of Olympic Movement, promoting the unique and universal Olympic values», – said Sergey Bubka – the NOC of Ukraine's President, IOC Executive Board Member and IAAF Senior Vice-President.

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine annually supports this initiative. This year All-Ukrainian ceremony "Heroes of the Sports Year" was dedicated to the celebration of the Day of Sport

As a reminder that sport is a universal language that promotes peace, understanding and mutual respect between people, the NOC of Ukraine President, Olympic Champion Sergey Bubka, NOC Vice-President Grygoriy Surkis together with Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Ihor Zhdanov and famous athletes and coaches took part in the #WhiteCard campaign.

The White Card is a sign of peace, neutrality and commitment to act together for the sake of a better world. The raising up #WhiteCard symbolizes the positive force of sport and means fair treatment and granting equal opportunities to anyone who wish to join a healthy lifestyle.

To celebrate the International Day of Sport the NOC of Ukraine organized series of projects held by regional offices of National Olympic Committee in different parts of Ukraine. Each regional Olympic office organizes the module #OLympicLab - project initiated by the NOC of Ukraine with the support of the IOC. The project provides high scholars with an opportunity to find out more about Olympic movement and Olympic Games, to meet Ukrainian star athletes and coaches and to learn about active and healthy lifestyle. Following the results of the project's implementation within the special competition the best action by the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace will be defined.