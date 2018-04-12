The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine awarded Biathlete Iryna Varvynets and Gymnast Igor Radivilov

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine has held a traditional awards ceremony for the Best Athletes and Coaches of the Month.

Following the results of January this prestigious rank was awarded to biathlete Iryna Varvynets, IBU Open European Championships 2018 two-time champion and the silver medalist.

In March the title of the best athlete of the month was awarded to gymnast Ihor Radivilov, World Cup winner in Doha, Qatar two-time c champion and the winner of the Gymnastics World Series (rings, vault) according to the results of the season 2016-2018.

«On April 12 the world celebrates International Day of Human Space Flight. It is symbolic that this day we award the best athletes of the month in Ukraine. I wish to Iryna and Igor always to be on top and to achieve the highest goals», – said Sergey Bubka – the NOC of Ukraine President, IOC EB Member and Olympic Champion.

Sergey Bubka has also wished to the best athletes of the month success in preparation for Tokyo-2020 and Beijing-2022 Olympics.

Since 2005, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine regularly honors the Best Athlete and Coaches of the month.