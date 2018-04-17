SERGEY BUBKA ELECTED IMGA VICE PRESIDENT

International Masters Games Association (IMGA) General Assembly has elected Sergey Bubka as its Vice President in Bangkok, Thailand, in the course of 2018 SportAccord Convention.

Mr Bubka, who is IOC Executive Board Member and IAAF Senior Vice President, thanked IMGA Assembly and organization’s long-standing President Kai Holm, saying, ‘All my life is dedicated to sports and I’m honored to serve for its further development. IMGA is recognized by the International Olympic Committee and is an integral part of the global sport movement. Many retired Olympians and other pro athletes receive a chance to continue their competitive careers at Masters Games. Moreover, Masters Games provide opportunities for thousands of amateur athletes to compete at the highest international level at any age after 35, feeling the spirit and atmosphere of Olympics’.

IMGA is managing quadrennial Summer and Winter World Masters Games which are considered to be the world’s largest multi-sport events, as well as continental Masters Games. Auckland, New Zealand, hosted previous World Summer Games with 25,000 athletes from 100 countries have registered for the Games and competed in 28 sports and 45 disciplines.