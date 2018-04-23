Sergey Bubka discussed further cooperation with PEAK Sport company during the visit to China

During the working visit to China the IOC Executive Board Member, NOC of Ukraine President Sergey Bubka had meeting with the Founder and Chairman of PEAK Sport company, which is one of the NOC’s key partners.

Mr. Bubka had a conversation with the President of the company Mr. Xu Jingnan, the CEO Mr. Xu Zhihua and the Sports Marketing Director Mr. Lin Xiaoxiong.



Sergey Bubka has thanked PEAK Sport, which is official outfit supplier of Ukrainian Olympic Teams, for effective cooperation and support. Three years ago NOC and PEAK signed the cooperation agreement till 2020. Thanks to the partner, Ukrainian athletes were provided with the complete kits of high-quality regular outfit for Summer and Winter Olympics, Youth Olympic Games, Europeans Games and European Youth Olympic Festivals.



Sergey Bubka and Xu Jingnan have noted that they are completely satisfied with cooperation and fulfillment of contract obligations, therefore sides are ready to deepen partnership further.



The partners have also jointly took part in a special event organized by the PEAK Sport company for support of healthy lifestyle - walking around the lake, which brought together more than 3 thousand people over 60 years old.





