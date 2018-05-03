Judoka Yelyzaveta Kalanina recognized as the best athlete of Ukraine in April

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine recognized Yelyzaveta Kalanina who is bronze medalist of the European Judo Championship as the best athlete in April. Her personal coach Vasyl Voloshyn nominated as the best coach of the month.

For 23-year-old athlete that was the first European Championship medal in the career. Now Yelyzaveta Kalanina ranks 11th in the world. Earlier this year she has won the Grand Prix series tournament in Morocco.

This high NOC's recognition is the first one for Yelyzaveta Kalanina.