SERGEY BUBKA MEETS THE AMBASSADOR OF ARGENTINA IN UKRAINE

The International Olympic Committee Executive Board Member and the President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine Sergey Bubka met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Argentine Republic to Ukraine Mr. Alberto José Alonso.

Two sides discussed III Youth Olympic Games preparation, which will be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina 6-18 October.

Mr. Ambassador noted that it is a great honor for him to meet and cooperate with the world sports legend as Sergey Bubka. He expressed confidence that the holding of the YOG-2018 for Argentina is a major step in their intention to host the Olympic Games in the future.

Sergey Bubka thanked Argentine colleagues for their willingness to work productively to resolve all issues regarding the preparation and stay of the Ukrainian delegation at the Olympic Buenos Aires.

During the meeting the participants shared their thoughts on further ways of cooperation and joint activities to promote the 2018 Youth Olympic Games and the Olympic Movement.