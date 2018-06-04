Olympic Day-2018 with a record number of participants took place in the capital of Ukraine

Olympic Day-2018 in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, gathered a record number of participants - about 7000 people and proved that it is one of the greatest sports events in the country.

The President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, IOC EB Member and Olympic Champion Sergey Bubka, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Mykola Danevych, Head of the Youth and Sports Department of Education and Science, Youth and Sports of the Kyiv City State Administration Vadym Gutzayt, Ambassador of the Argentine Republic in Ukraine Alberto José Alonso and Ambassador of Japan in Ukraine Shigeki Sumi and famous Ukrainian Olympians attended the opening ceremony. Honored guests together with athletes held a special ceremony on the stage uniting Olympic rings that symbolized the beginning of a wonderful Olympic holiday.

A large number of contests, sports activities, autograph sessions and concerts were waiting for guests of the Olympic Day. They were able to get to know new kinds of sport added to the III Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires-2018: karate, climbing, breakdance and to practice Argentine dances. Representatives of breakdance held the Olympic warm-up for all participants.

The highlights of the Olympic Day were the series of interactive master-classes held on sports grounds. They involved a considerable number of young fans of boxing, gymnastics, Greco-Roman wrestling, modern pentathlon and fencing. Every participant was able to get basic skills from our Olympic medalists: Denis Berinchyk, Oleg Verniayev, Zhan Beleniuk, Pavlo Tymoschchenko, Yana Shemyakina.

Sports fans had great opportunity to chat, take a photo with famous Ukrainian Olympians and get their autographs.

Moreover, everyone could join the traditional symbolic Olympic fun run race together with Olympic champions and medalists and get Olympic gifts at the end of it.

Olympic Day in Ukraine is a mass cultural and sports event that covers all regions of the country: regional centers, cities, villages, children's camps. After finishing in Kyiv, it will be held in all parts of Ukraine.