Sergey Bubka and Yulia Levchenko played basketball 3x3 together with future participants of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games

Sergey Bubka, the International Olympic Committee Executive Board Member, NOC of Ukraine President and Olympic Champion, Yulia Levchenko, Youth Olympic Games Nanjing-2014 Champion, medalist of the World Championships in Athletic in women’s high jump, Young Change-Maker of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) played basketball with the future participants of the III Summer Youth Olympic Games, which will be held in Buenos Aires (Argentina) in October.

The Young Change-Makers program is a new stage in the successful development of the Young Ambassadors project, which is being implemented by the International Olympic Committee within the framework of the YOG Cultural and Educational Program.

The main goal of the Change-Makers is to support athletes basing on their own experience in the participation in the Games. Yulia Levchenko was chosen to be the Change-Maker on behalf of Ukraine.

During the meeting, the talented athlete shared her experience with young basketball players, played in that fascinating kind of sport with them and wished success on the path to a cherished Olympic dream.

Ukrainian Youth National basketball teams 3x3 - women's and men's teams - were qualified for the first time in the history to participate in YOG.