Further development of basketball discussed

The Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee Member, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine President Sergey Bubka met with FIBA Europe President Turgay Demirel.

The meeting was also attended by FIBA ​​Europe Vice President, Olympic champion Olexandr Volkov, Ukrainian basketball federation President Mikhaylo Brodsky and FBU Secretary General Volodymyr Drabikovsky.

The parties discussed the current state and future prospects of basketball development.

"Basketball is a great and bright game. Such sports always have a certain advantage over others, they cause special emotions, attract a huge number of fans, have high ratings of TV broadcasts ", - said Sergey Bubka. He added that the visit of the head of FIBA ​​Europe is a great support for Ukrainian sports. "Basketball in our country has good old traditions. The bright representative, the legend of domestic sports, Olexandr Volkov, with whom I had the honor of being together at the Olympic Games in Seoul-1988, is now - with us in this hall. It is very important that our young generation has such examples for imitation. So he sees the purpose and the way, which should move to it ", - said Sergey Bubka.

Turgay Demirel expressed gratitude to Sergey Bubka for supporting the development of basketball, in particular the inclusion of 3x3 basketball in the program of the Olympic Games. Mr. Turgay also noted that FIBA Europe is already counting on Ukraine as one of the hosting countries for Eurobasket in the near future.

"Currently, the format of the Eurobasket has changed, so the owners of the nearest European championships - 2021 or 2025 - can be immediately 4-5 countries. Ukraine, which received this honorary mission in 2015, however, unfortunately, could not use it, retains the priority right to become the owner of the tournament as soon as it feels the readiness of the country and the national team", said Turgay Demirel.

The participants of the meeting discussed the development of sports infrastructure and the upbringing of young athletes.