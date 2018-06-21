The Young Change-Maker held the Olympic Day

Yulia Levchenko, the Champion of the Second Youth Olympic Games in Nankin-2014, the medalist of the 2017 World Championships in Athletic – Women’s high jump, on the occasion of the day the International Olympic Committee’s foundation on June 23, held the Olympic Day for children of social categories (children from the ATO area, families with many children, low-income families, orphans) in the summer camp near Kiev.

Yulia Levchenko was chosen to be the Change-Maker on behalf of Ukraine at the Third Summer Youth Olympic Games-2018 that will be held in Buenos Aires (Argentina) in autumn.

Our medalists and participants of the previous YOG, candidates for the participation in the future Games joined the sports holiday.

In particular, they are: Vladislav Gryko (gymnastics) and Anna Krasnoshlyk (diving) medalists of the Second YOG-2014, Oksana Chudyk and Vladislav Ostapenko, the medalists of the Cadet World Wrestling, Diana Varinska, the World Cup Gymnastics Champion, Nikita Strogalov, the candidate for the participation in the YOG in Buenos Aires in high jump.

Our Olympians, led by the Young Change-Maker, together with the small participants of the Olympic Day, began the meeting with a warm-up. And then the participants took part in various sports activities, quizzes and intellectual competitions.

Anna Sorokina, the head of the mission of the Olympic team in Buenos Aires, the Olympic prizewinner in diving, Olena Yatsenko and Olena Tsigitsa, the Olympic prizewinners in handball, camp counselors and coaches helped Olympians with their experience to hold this event.

At the end of the Olympic Day, all children got memorable gifts from the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

We remind you that the Olympic Day is a traditional all-Ukrainian event of the NOC of Ukraine, which covers all regions of Ukraine and gathers around 1 million participants throughout the country every year.