Ukraine celebrated 100 days to go to the III Summer YOG

Less than 100 days remain until the start of the most important sports start of the quadrennial in the career of the young Olympians of the Planet - the III Summer Youth Olympic Games, which will be held from 6 to 18 October in Buenos Aires (Argentina).

The future participants and candidates of the YOG in Buenos Aires, who joined the worldwide 100 days to go to the Games celebration, are impatiently outwatching the countdown to start.

Yulia Levchenko, the Change-Maker of the YOG-2018 on behalf of Ukraine, the Champion of the II Youth Olympic Games in Nankin-2014, the medalist of the 2017 World Championships in Athletic – Women's high jump, is an active supporter of our athletes on the way to the Olympic Buenos Aires.

Prior to the 100 days to go to the Youth Olympiad celebration, Yulia met with medalists from previous YOG and future participants of Buenos Aires-2018 and held in a friendly Olympic company the Olympic Day for small children from social categories in a summer camp near Kiev. A full photo report is posted in our photo gallery: http://noc-ukr.org/en/photogalleries/olimpiyskiy_den_z_yunim_liderom_zmin_yuoi_2018_yulieyu_levchenko/

Let's remind you, that 3998 athletes aged between 15 and 18 coming from 206 countries, will participate in the first in the history of the YOG event that has an equal number of young women (1999) and men (1999) athletes and compete for 241 set of awards in 32 sports (34 sports disciplines).