Female boxer awarded as the Best Ukrainian Athlete of the Month for the first time

Mariya Borutsa, Women’s European Boxing Championships silver medalist was awarded by NOC of Ukraine as the Best Ukrainian Athlete of June. Her coaches Andriy and Anatoly Chumakov were awarded as the Best Coaches of the month June in the Olympic House in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Sergey Bubka, the President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine and the International Olympic Committee Executive Board Member presented them honored and deserver awards: diplomas, memorable statuettes and money rewards.

Mariya Borutsa received the high recognition of the National Olympic Committee due to her excellent performance on the European Championships in Sofia (Bulgaria), where she won silver medal in the 75 kg weight category and a license to the II European Games-2019.

‘It's nice that our girls do not remain in the shadows of the boys and make a loud statement about themselves in the international boxing arena. By the way, in the Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games, the number of women's weight categories has been increased from 3 to 5. I believe that our girls, in particular Mariya, will be able to overcome the path to Olympic Tokyo successfully and her dream will come true‘, - said Sergey Bubka during the awarding ceremony.

It is the first time while a representative of women's boxing got the title of the Best Athlete of the Month in Ukraine.