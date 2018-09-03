NOC of Ukraine launched Olympic Lesson-2018

The unique project - Olympic Lesson initiated by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine President and IOC Executive Board Member Sergey Bubka in 2005, was traditionally launched in the capital of Ukraine on September 1 – the Day of knowledge.

This year event was devoted to the III Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina and gathered about 10 thousands of people including famous Olympians as well as Ukrainian Youth Olympic Team athletes preparing for YOG-2018.

Every participant had a great opportunity to pass Olympic Quest trying to do his best on 43 different sport venues and to receive valuable Olympic gifts.

Long lines to the sport grounds, enthusiastic children and happy parents expressed huge interest during Olympic lesson.

During the event young Ukrainian participants of the Oncology Olympiad, which took place in Poland in August, were awarded as well as Ukrainian honored teachers who contributed a lot for the popularization of the Olympic movement, implementation and promotion of the Olympic values ​​among young people.

«We have been holding the "Olympic lesson" for the 14th time already. We are very pleased that there is a great interest of children. This project is unique. The NOC launched it in order to enable the child to move, so that they develop not only physically, but also intellectually. We would like to see the children understand the Olympic values, they were brought up on Olympic ideals and were interested in physical culture and sports. We would also like children to know the history of the Olympic movement of Ukraine, since we have a lot of outstanding athletes, many great events occurred in the Olympic movement of Ukraine, which had a great influence on the development of the world Olympic movement», - said Sergey Bubka.

Just after the start of the Olympic Lesson in Kyiv, such events will be held in all regions of Ukraine, in different schools and colleges of the country.