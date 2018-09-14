55 Ukrainian athletes will compete in YOG Buenos Aires-2018

55 young athletes will represent Ukraine at the III Summer Youth Olympic Games, which will be held in Buenos Aires, Argentine, from 6 to 18 October.

The Executive Committee of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine approved the athletes’ list according to licenses obtained by Ukrainian athletes to participate in the Games and proposals of National Olympic Federations.

Ukrainians will perform in 22 sports: badminton, basketball 3x3, boxing, freestyle wrestling, cycling, rowing, canoeing, artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, judo, karate, athletics, swimming, climbing, sports acrobatics, archery, shooting, diving, modern pentathlon, tennis, taekwondo, fencing.

3 998 young athletes (1999 boys and 1999 girls) aged between 15 and 18 from 206 countries will compete for 20 days for awards in 32 sports in the program of YOG.

During previous winter and summer Youth Olympic Games Ukrainian athletes won totally 70 medals – 20 gold, 22 silver and 28 bronze medals.