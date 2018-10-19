Ukrainian athletes won 23 medals of the Youth Olympic Games-2018

Ukraiinian athletes won 23 medals (including mixed events) of the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires (Argentina).

55 young Olympians competed in 22 sports: badminton, basketball 3x3, boxing, freestyle wrestling, cycling, rowing, canoeing, artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, judo, karate, athletics, swimming, climbing, sports acrobatics, archery, shooting, diving, modern pentathlon, tennis, taekwondo, fencing.



Ukrainians got 7 gold, 8 silver and 8 bronze medals in 13 sports.



For the first time in the history of participation in Youth Olympic Games athletes from Ukraine won medals in femcing, rowing, badminton, rhythmic gymnastics and acrobatics gymnastics.

3 998 young athletes (1999 boys and 1999 girls) aged between 15 and 18 from 206 countries competed in 32 sports in the program of YOG.

During previous winter and summer Youth Olympic Games Ukrainian athletes won totally 70 medals – 20 gold, 22 silver and 28 bronze medals.