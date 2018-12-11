Olga Saladukha was elected as the NOC of Ukraine Athletes’ Commission Chairman

The first meeting of the new composition of the NOC Athletes’ Commission took place at the Olympic House with the participation of Sergey Bubka, the President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, IOC Executive Board Member and Olympic Champion.

‘The election to the Athletes’ Commission provide additional opportunities to resolve various aspects and issues of athletes, to be the athletes’ voice. The athletes must influence and participate in strategic sports development issues. I am sure you will continue active work of your predecessors, make new initiatives and will be an effective bridge between the National Olympic Committee and athletes,’ Sergey Bubka addressed to the members of the Commission.

He also noted that support of athletes is a priority area for the Olympic Committee. Sergey Bubka noted that the NOC, in particular, continues to work closely with leading international sports organizations, providing favorable conditions for training camps and participation in major competitions: ‘We are very grateful to the International Olympic Committee and its President Thomas Bach, IOC Olympic Solidarity, Association of National Olympic Committees and European Olympic Committees for understanding and permanent support’.

The NOC Athletes’ Commission elected Olga Saladukha, London 2012 Olympic Games in a triple jump bronze medalist, as its Chairman. Natalia Dobrynska, Beijing 2008 Olympic Champion in athletic heptathlon and Dmytro Mytsak, the participant of the XXII Winter Olympic Games-2014 in alpine skiing, were elected as Deputy Chairman.

The commission made a decision to elect Olena Hovorova, who worked for an advisory body for 12 years and was the Head of the Commission in 2014-2018, an NOC Athletes’ Commission Honorary Member.