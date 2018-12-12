Newslarr NOClarr Sergey Bubka awarded Oleg Verniaev with the record 10th recognition as the Best Ukrainian Athlete of the Month
The NOC of Ukraine President, IOC EB Member and Olympic champion Sergey Bubka awarded Oleg Verniaev – Olympic Champion and silver medalist Rio-2016 Olympic Games in artistic gymnastics as the Best Ukrainian Athlete of the Month.

'It is a special reward, because for Oleg - the tenth one. By the number of high NOC recognition, he caught up with our Olympic champion in fencing Olga Kharlan. On the occasion of the tenth distinction we have developed an exclusive design of the statuette - it contains 10 small figures of the best sportsman of the month with the date of receiving this award and the image of all gymnastic disciplines (exercises) in male gymnastics" – said Sergey Bubka.

"After the injury, surgery and long recovery Oleg Verniaev is on top again. In Doha (Qatar) he perfectly performed his combination at the parallel bars in the final exercises on the bars, selected a silver medal. I wish you good health, confidence in your strength and successful way to the Olympic Tokyo-2020 ", - Sergey Bubka added.

