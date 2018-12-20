Newslarr NOClarr Sergey Bubka reelected as the NOC of Ukraine President
Sergey Bubka, the Olympic Champion, was reelected as the NOC President for the next four years at the XXXIII NOC General Assembly held December 21 in Kyiv.

The Vice-Presidents, new Executive Committee and the Audit Commission of the NOC of Ukraine were elected as well.

The General Assembly gathered athletes-Olympians, representatives  of national federations, regional divisions of the Olympic Committee, physical and sports associations, representatives of public and state organizations.

Sergey Bubka heads up the NOC of Ukraine since 2005.

As Olympic Champion, 6-times World champion and 35 times record-holder in pole vault, after successful sports career, serves for Olympic movement development as sports manager being a Member of the Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee and  Senior Vice-President of the International Association of Athletics Federations.

