Sergey Bubka highly praised Lausanne's preparations for the Youth Olympic Games 2020

22 January 2019 Share
The Member of the International Olympic Committee Executive Board, NOC of Ukraine President and Olympic Champion Sergey Bubka visited Lausanne, within the framework of the IOC Coordinating Commission on the preparation of Lausanne to host Winter Youth Olympic games 2020.

"I am really impressed! Great conditions for all the competitions. The progress of preparation process is excellent. We attended the Olympic venues - amazed by the Olympic Village and sports venues, fantastic mountain views around them. I am sure that the Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne will be a real holiday and a vivid page of Olympic history," - commented Sergey Bubka.

