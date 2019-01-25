Sergey Bubka awarded the best journalists and photographers of Ukraine

Sergey Bubka, the President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, IOC Executive Board Member together with Oleg Volkov, the Chairman of the NOC of Ukraine "Media and Promotion of the Olympic Movement" Commission awarded today best sport journalists and photographers of Ukraine in 2018.

"Mass media play a major role in the development of sport and the promotion of the Olympic movement. It is pleasant that at all times the media have been and remain a reliable partner of Olympism, helping to reveal its importance in the life of the modern community. Each of you is doing a great job for the benefit of both the development of sports and society," - Sergey Bubka said during the event.

"2019 is a very important year. We will cheer up and support our representatives of the winter and summer sports at the European Youth Olympic Festivals in Sarajevo-East Sarajevo and Baku. In summer our top Olympians will participate in the 2nd European Games in Minsk. In autumn we will witness the historic event - the 1st World Beach Games in San Diego. This year is also important step to qualify for Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo," – Sergey Bubka added.