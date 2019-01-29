Sergey Bubka met with Ambassador of Korea in Ukraine

The President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine and International Olympic Committee Executive Board Member Sergey Bubka met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Ukraine, Mr. Lee Yang-goo.

The participants of the meeting discussed the results of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Korean Pyeongchang and its high organizational level.

"The Olympic movement really unites. A clear confirmation of this was the opening ceremony of the Winter Games-2018, when the teams of South and North Korea marched together ", - said Sergey Bubka.

Mr. Ambassador expressed gratitude to the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine for the fruitful interaction and support of the project "Bike caravan of Friendship of Ukraine-Korea", which took place in 2017 in the cities of Ukraine and was dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Korea and Ukraine.

Two sides also discussed the development of sport, in particular, badminton and taekwondo.

Sergey Bubka and Lee Yang-goo exchanged views and experiences from different countries on attracting additional sources for the development of sport and promotion of healthy lifestyles, in particular, deductions from the lottery business, distribution of alcohol and tobacco products.

For a significant contribution to the promotion of sport and close co-operation, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Korea presented Sergey Bubka with a special commemorative award.