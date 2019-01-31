NOC of Ukraine organized workshop for elite athletes on IOC ‘Athlete365 Career+’ Programme

On 30 January the National Olympic Committee with the assistance of IOC Olympic Solidarity organized the workshop in the framework of the International Olympic Committee Programme ‘Athlete365 Career+’.

The main goal is to present the athletes career development, balance of sport and education, social adaptation after sports career, further self-realization and self-improvement.

Sergey Bubka, Ukrainian NOC President, IOC Executive Board Member, Olympic Champion, Maria Bulatova, Ukrainian Olympic Academy President, IOC Culture and Olympic Heritage Commission Member and 40 leading athletes including Olympic, World and European medalists, NOC Athletes’ Commission Members attended the seminar.

Sergey Bubka thanked the athletes for active social position and expressed hope that the event would have great practical benefit for athletes. He also mentioned the great role the IOC and Olympic Solidarity play for the development of Olympic Movement and athletes’ support. Sergey Bubka stressed out on the importance of permanent education during and after sport career.

"You will continue to have training sessions, intense competitions. But remember, you can never forget about education and gaining new knowledge, constant self-improvement and growth. You are role models for many people, young people, therefore your active position and social role are extremely important ", - said Sergey Bubka.

Dmytro Kirpuliansky, the IOC Career+ coach, the NOC of Ukraine Athletes' Commission Member, held a useful and inspiring presentation on important and necessary issues for all age categories of participants.

After the workshop athletes are determined to think more about education and gaining new knowledge, constant self-improvement and growth.