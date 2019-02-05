Newslarr NOClarr 22 athletes will represent Ukraine at EYOF in Sarajevo
22 Ukrainian athletes will participate at еhe 2019 Winter EYOF.

The event will take place from 9 to 16 February 2019 in Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Olympic host city Sarajevo & East Sarajevo.

Young Ukrainian Olympians will compete in 5 out of 8:  alpine skiing (4), 
biathlon (8), 
сross-country skiing (4), fіgure skating (2) and short track (4).
