22 athletes will represent Ukraine at EYOF in Sarajevo
05 February 2019 Share
22 Ukrainian athletes will participate at еhe 2019 Winter EYOF.
The event will take place from 9 to 16 February 2019 in Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Olympic host city Sarajevo & East Sarajevo.
Young Ukrainian Olympians will compete in 5 out of 8: alpine skiing (4),
biathlon (8),
сross-country skiing (4), fіgure skating (2) and short track (4).
