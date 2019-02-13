Newslarr NOClarr Stepan Kinash won EYOF-2019 bronze medal in biathlon!
Stepan Kinash won the first medal for Ukraine at XIV Winter European Youth Olympic Fectival in Sarajevo and East Sarajevo.

In boys individual 12.5 biathlon race Ukrainian missed just one target with good speed and finished with the third result. 
The NOC of Ukraine President Sergey Bubka congratulated young athlete, coasching staff and Team of Ukraine wishing new victories.   

