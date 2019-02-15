УКР ENG
A figure skater Anastasiia Arkhypova – bronze medalist of the EYOF-2019!
15 February 2019 Share
15-year-old Ukrainian figure skater Anastasiia Arkhypova won the second medal for Ukraine at the XIV Winter European Youth Olympic Festival in Sarajevo and Eastern Sarajevo.
After short and free programs, she finished third with a total of 161.73 points.
The President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine Sergey Bubka congratulated the athlete and her coach Maryna Amikhanova with great achievements, wishing further successes.
