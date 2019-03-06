National Olympic Committees of Ukraine and Slovakia signed a Memorandum of Understanding

On March 6, representatives of the Ukrainian NOC and the Slovak Olympic and Sports Committee met at the Olympic House in Kyiv.

The Presidents and representatives of both Committees discussed the importance of international exchange of experience for the development of the Olympic Movement in the countries and shared plans for joint activities.

As the result of the meeting a memorandum of understanding was signed by the NOC of Ukraine President Sergey Bubka and Slovak Olympic and Sports Committee President Anton Siekel.

Sergey Bubka welcomed the honorable guests in Kyiv and expressed confidence in effective further cooperation, which would become a logical new step for many years’ collaboration and friendly relations.

The Slovak side proposed to conduct joint training sessions and competitions, in particular, in athletics, shooting, canoeing and winter sports.

The Olympic education is also a powerful area for interaction, since both institutions have Olympic academies and actively implement educational and sports projects.

Therefore, the signing of the Memorandum is an important step for the exchange of experience, which will contribute to the further effective development of the Olympic and sports movement.

"Today's step is not a start, it's a continuation of our cooperation. The history of the Olympic movement of Ukraine inspires. The signing of the memorandum will be a pledge to deepen cooperation and strengthen friendship between Slovakia and Ukraine, because we have common challenges, "said Anton Sikel.

The main areas for cooperation will be Olympic education, sports medicine, doping control, Olympic heritage, sport for all etc.