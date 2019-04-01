NOC of Ukraine awarded "Heroes of the Sports Year"

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine paid tribute to the outstanding performances of the best athletes and teams in 2018. The XIII All-Ukrainian ceremony "Heroes of the Sports Year" was held on the main countries’ sports venue National Sport Complex “Olimpiyskiy".

Traditionally, the "Sport Oscar" of Ukraine gathered the sporting pride of Ukraine - the legends of sports, the current stars and the talented future of the country.

"It is incredibly pleasant for me to see in the same hall the real heroes of Ukrainian sports. All those who know the price of every victory. I want to express my sincere thanks to all our athletes, coaches, specialists, doctors, parents, fans, partners, the mass media - without which the sporting achievements of our country are impossible!"- said Sergey Bubka, congratulating from the IOC President Thomas Bach.

Many pleasant surprises were included in the program of the ceremony. The updated version of Ukrainian Olympic anthem was presented to the public. As a part of the event, the participants honored first Olympic medalists in the history of independent Ukraine. 25 years ago, in Lillehammer-1994 Valentyna Tserbe won this historical medal in biathlon sprint race.

The winners in 10 different nominations were awarded during the ceremony.

PyeongChang-2018 Olympic Champion in freestyle aerials Olexandr Abramenko and Shooting World Champion Olena Kostevych were awarded as the best male and female athletes of the year.

Enver Ablaev, the coach of Olexandr Abramenko, was nominated as "The best coach of the year".

The youngest World champion in the history, the 17-year-old Daria Bilodid and the fourth racquet of the world, winner of the final WTA tennis tournament Elina Svitolina were awarded in the category "Outstanding achievement".