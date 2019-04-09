Sergey Bubka took part at EU Sport Forum 2019 In Bucharest

The IOC Executive Board Member and NOC of Ukraine President Sergey Bubka on the invitation of EU Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Commissioner Tibor Navracsics took part at the EU Sport Forum 2019 in Bucharest, Romania.

During two-days Forum a lot of important issues were discussed.

Among them – doping in sport, relations between athletes and sport governing bodies, contribution of schools for the promotion of healthy lifestyle, role of sport federations in the promotion of European sport, empowering girls through sport grassroots financing, the protection of sport rights in Europe.

During the Forum Sergey Bubka joined the plenary session as an expert to discuss can Europe still attract major sport events sharing his experience of Ukraine hosting Football Euro-2012 as well as other international events under IOC patronage in Europe.

During two-days visit Olympic Champion Sergey Bubka met with European Olympic Committees President Janez Kocijančič and EOC EU Union Folker Hellmund.

As IAAF Senior Vice President Bubka shared his views on the development of sports with European Athletics President Svein Arne Hansen and its Vice President Jean Gracia.