Ukrainian delegation headed by Sergey Bubka joined the representative forums in Lausanne

In the Olympic capital, with the participation of International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, the International Forum of Athletes was held, which gathered a record number of participants: about 350 athletes from 185 National Olympic Committees and 50 international federations.

Ukraine was represented at the meeting by the IOC Executive Board Member, IOC Athletes’ Entourage Commission, the NOC of Ukraine President and Olympic champion Sergey Bubka, the deputy chairman of the NOC of Ukraine Athletes’ Commission, the Olympic champion Natalia Dobrynska, the President of the Olympic Association of Ukraine, Olympic medalist Nina Umanets.

The event addressed topical issues and outlined constructive proposals for increasing the support of athletes at all levels, in particular: their representation in the leading positions of sports organizations, financial support by the International Olympic Committee for athletes, implementation of the program "Olympic Solidarity", support of athletes after the completion of the sports career, the protection of pure athletes and the fight against doping, etc.

At the International Forum, much attention was focused on the topic of psychological health of leading athletes. Sergey Bubka took part in a special panel, during which the speakers discussed the importance of this issue and the further ways of its more detailed study. "Today, the IOC attaches great importance to the study of the psychological state of the athletes of the elite group, since the athlete must feel in good shape both during sports career and after it is completed. We recognize that there is a great need for practical assessment tools that can be used by medical professionals, coaches - anyone who relates to their environment ", - said Sergey Bubka, emphasizing the need to increase the awareness of athletes.

He noted the great and effective work of the International Olympic Committee, led by its President Thomas Bach in many urgent issues related to the support of athletes.

After participating in the International Athletic Forum, the Ukrainian delegation participates in the World Olympics Forum, which gathered in Lausanne about 150 Olympians from 110 National Olympic Associations.



