Sergey Bubka met National Ukrainian Athletics Team and wished success at the European Race Walking Cup

16 May 2019 Share
On the eve of the departure to the European Race Walking Cup competitions to be held on May 19 in Alytus, Lithuania, the NOC of Ukraine President, IAAF Senior Vice President Sergey Bubka, met National Ukrainian Athletics Team at the main Olympic Centre in Koncha-Zaspa, Kyiv region.

The Olympic champion talked to athletes and coaches and expressed the wishes of a good road to Lithuania, where the Ukrainian team will depart tomorrow.

Sergey Bubka wished to believe in own strength and confidently move to the goal: "We will support you and we know that you will succeed.

