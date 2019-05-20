Great Olympic Day Celebration in Ukraine

The start of Olympic Day-2019 celebration in Ukraine was given in the capital, Kyiv city on May 18. This year such great events all over Ukraine are dedicated to the 125th anniversary of the International Olympic Committee’s foundation.

More than 5,000 sports fans who came to celebrate this remarkable date with the Olympic Family had good opportunity to take part in wide program of running activities. It included a total of three distances both for beginners (children's run for 500 m) and for amateur runners ("Olympic mile" 1,600m) and professional athletes (3,000 m).

At the start of the event, the guests received a charge of cheerfulness and positive energy.

"The benefits of such events is really great. Every year we do our best to attract as many people as possible to show that a healthy lifestyle is very important for everyone and our Olympians who are here today and actively participate in the holiday are the best example of unique and universal Olympic values", - said Sergei Bubka, the President of the NOC of Ukraine, the IOC Executive Board Member and Olympic Champion, who joined Olympic Day with his whole family and went to the start of "Olympic Mile" with his little granddaughter Alice.

Every participant could participate in different sport activities in various locations: electronic basketball and chess, table tennis and hockey, badminton, to see the unusual dragon boats during their demonstrative dragon boat performances, discover a new discipline for themselves - a canoe polo and many others, that allowed the audience to plunge into the bright and entertaining world of sports, to receive interesting prizes and souvenirs.

In addition, all who joined Olympic Day celebration got a good opportunity to meet famous Olympians, to chat and make picture with them.

Olympic Day-2019 will be celebrated in all corners of Ukraine and after the capital the relay will go to the Ukrainian regions.

The Olympic Day will be the first stage of the 125th anniversary of the IOC celebration. Further NOC of Ukraine events - "Olympic week", "Olympic lesson", "Olympic Stork" and many others will also be dedicated to this glorious jubilee.