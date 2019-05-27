Sergey Bubka handed over modern sports equipment for Donetsk region

Today during visit to the Donetsk Region, the NOC of Ukraine President Sergey Bubka handed over modern sport equipment for the development of sports for total amount around 50 thousand dollars.

Sport equipment is provided for athletics, cycling, weightlifting and triathlon.

"Donetsk region is my native one: I came here as a simple boy from Luhansk, here I achieved high sports results. This is a special place for me, so coming back here, every time I am full of special emotions", - Sergey Bubka said.

He added: "It is nice that despite the difficult situation in the Donetsk region, sport occupies an important place in the life of the region. Glad to see the eyes of young athletes! Not everyone will become the Olympic champion, but everyone has to grow up a healthy, strong personality, so such support and attention to the sports of the Donetsk region and Luhansk region is very important and necessary".

“On behalf of Ukrainian Olympic Family my sincere gratitude to the International Olympic Committee chaired by Thomas Bach and Olympic Solidarity for permanent support. Together we contribute for dreams of people could come true”, - Sergey Bubka stressed out.