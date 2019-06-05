Sergey Bubka met with Ambassador of China to Ukraine

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Peoples Republic of China to Ukraine Du Wei together with representatives of the Embassy visited the Olympic House of Ukraine.

Two sides exchanged views on the development of sports and Olympic movement, possible ways for further cooperation.

"The People's Republic of China is a good friend for us: in 2005 we strengthened our relationship with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding. We remember high level of organization and good results of Ukrainian athletes during Olympic Games-2008 in Beijing. Time runes very fast - the Winter Olympics in Beijing-2022 are not so far. We believe that the Republic of China will become a successful place for Ukrainian athletes again ", - NOC President said.

The participants of the meeting discussed possible support from Chinese side for the preparation of the Ukrainian National Team for participation in the Games-2022, in particular by holding joint training sessions, providing Ukrainian athletes with winter sports access to future Olympic facilities, etc.

"Ukraine is very strong in the field of sports. The bright figures of Sergey Bubka, the Klitschko brothers, Andriy Shevchenko and many others are well-known and highly respected in China ", - Mr. Ambassador noted.

Also, Du Wei highly praised the presentation of the NOC of Ukraine, noting the active role of the Olympic Committee in attracting the general population to physical education and sports through the implementation of interesting social-Olympic projects. He emphasized that China is open to deepening cooperation and the continuation of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Olympic Committees of the countries.

Sergey Bubka and Du Wei discussed also the development of sports infrastructure and the possibility of involving Chinese partners to support Ukrainian sports. Sergey Bubka noted good relationship and great support of the Chinese company PEAK as the official NOC of Ukraine partner, providing Ukrainian team with high-quality sportswear.