Ukraine will be represented by 198 athletes at II European Games in Minsk

198 athletes will represent Ukraine at II European Games, which will take place in the Belarusian capital from June 21 to 30.

Ukrainian athletes will be represented in all 15 sports and 22 out of 23 disciplines.

The composition of the Team Ukraine was approved by the Executive Board of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

Within the 2nd European Games, competitions will be held in 15 sports, 8 of which will become qualifying to the Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo. Competitions in Boxing and Judo will be held in the European Championships status.

Within the Games, 4,000 athletes are expected to arrive to the Belarusian capital to compete in 200 medal events, about 2,000 trainers and attendants representing official delegations from 50 European national Olympic committees. Competitions will be judged by about 650 international and 410 national judges on sports.