Sergey Bubka together with First Lady of Ukraine visited main children's center of the country

Sergey Bubka together with Ukrainian President’s wife Olena Zelenska visited the international children's center "Artek" in Kyiv Region, which marks the 94th anniversary of its foundation.

Honored guests together with the general director of the institution Sergey Kapustin inspected the Art Village "Artek" and painting studios on glass, art painting, graphics; paper-making and art-modeling. They also visited an innovative educational center - biological, chemical and physical laboratories, as well as a laboratory of work equipment.

Sergey Bubka expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the center and personally to Sergey Kapustin for close and fruitful cooperation and implementation of many NOC of Ukraine projects carried out with the support of “Artek”, in particular, wonderful tradition of holding in the camp the annual final of the All-Ukrainian project "Olympic Stork».

Sergey Bubka presented to the camp sports equipment for the children, that will allow them to have an active lifestyle and play sports.