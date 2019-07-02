Ukraine with 51 medarls ranked 3rd at II European Games in Minsk

Team Ukraine won 51 medals (16 gold, 17 silver and 18 bronze) at II European Games in Minsk.

Among 50 countries that participated in sports forum Ukraine ranked 3rd at the medal standing.

198 athletes represented Ukraine at II European Games, which were held in the Belarusian capital from June 21 to 30.

Ukrainian athletes participated in all 15 sports and 22 out of 23 disciplines.

Within the 2nd European Games, competitions were held in 15 sports, 8 of which were qualifying events to the Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo.

Within the Games, 4,000 athletes arrived to the Belarusian capital to compete in 200 medal events, about 2,000 trainers and attendants representing official delegations from 50 European national Olympic committees. Competitions will be judged by about 650 international and 410 national judges on sports.







