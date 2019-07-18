УКР ENG
68 athletes will represent Ukraine at the 2019 summer edition of the European Youth Olympic Festival
68 athletes will represent Ukraine at the 2019 summer edition of the European Youth Olympic Festival.
On July 21-27 the XV European Youth Olympic Festival will be held in Baku (Azerbaijan) and will gather over 3600 athletes from Europe.
Within 7 days, the strongest young athletes of the continent aged 14-18 will compete in 10 sports.
At the prestigious start, the Ukrainian team will be represented in 7 sports: cycling, volleyball, judo, athletics, swimming, wrestling (freestyle, female, Greco-Roman) and gymnastics.
