68 athletes will represent Ukraine at the 2019 summer edition of the European Youth Olympic Festival.

On July 21-27 the XV European Youth Olympic Festival will be held in Baku (Azerbaijan) and will gather over 3600 athletes from Europe.

Within 7 days, the strongest young athletes of the continent aged 14-18 will compete in 10 sports.

At the prestigious start, the Ukrainian team will be represented in 7 sports: cycling, volleyball, judo, athletics, swimming, wrestling (freestyle, female, Greco-Roman) and gymnastics.

