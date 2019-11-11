Sergey Bubka awarded Best Ukrainian Athletes of the Month

Today the Olympic House has hosted the traditional honors of the best athletes and coaches of the month.

The honors were given to the winners of August and October: two-time judo World Champion Dariya Bilodid and her coaches-parents Svetlana Kuznetsova, Gennady Bilodid and Silver Medalist in long jump Maryna Bech-Romanchuk and her personal coach Vadym Krushynsky.

“It is a pleasure to have a new generation of talented athletes who show great results at such a young age. Dariya became the youngest two-time world champion in judo history. Maryna won the title of vice-champion with the season best - 6, 92 meters.”, - commented Sergey Bubka.