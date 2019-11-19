Good Governance was discussed in the Ukrainian capital

Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine hosted the seminar on Good Governance organized by the National Olympic Committee in cooperation with the International Olympic Committee, which became the next step in the policy of the Olympic Committee to enhance the efficiency of sports organizations and improve the knowledge and experience of sports personnel.

The event was attended by about 100 executives and representatives of national federations for Olympic sports, heads of regional offices of the NOC.

The IOC adviser as an experienced lecturer Michael Vesper, who has been working for long time in different leading positions in governmental and sport organizations, came to Ukraine on the invitation of the National Olympic Committee to share valuable knowledge and experience on the proper management with sports specialists.

During his welcoming speech, Ukrainian NOC President, IOC Executive Board Member Sergey Bubka expressed his sincere gratitude to the International Olympic Committee and personally to its President Thomas Bach, the IOC Olympic Solidarity for supporting this seminar and Michael Vesper’s visit to Ukraine.

"In its activities the IOC pays great attention to the implementation of good governance among its entities around the world. In particular, the basic principles of good governance are in the IOC Olympic Agenda 2020. Indeed, we need to evolve, move forward, improve and change for the better, meeting the demands of the times,” - said Sergey Bubka, recalling the words of Thomas Bach: “if you do not change yourself, then time will change you”.

He also stressed that ethics and the enhancement of the role and responsibility of the athlete's entourage are some of the key areas of good governance.

Michael Vesper shared the current trends and fundamentals of good governance in sport and the principles of good governance of the IOC, answering a considerable number of questions from participants of the event.