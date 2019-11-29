The NOC of Ukraine pays great attention to role and responsibility of the athletes’ entourage

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine created new Commission responsible for athletes’ entourage.

“The global trends in sports confirm the role of the athletes’ entourage of the athlete is increasing. At the 5th World Anti-Doping Conference in Poland, IOC President Thomas Bach paid much attention to this issue. Governmental and public organizations, coaches, managers, doctors, agents, parents all influence the athlete, his or her life and career, the right steps, and the wrong actions. The role of the athletes‘ entourage, in particular, in the issues of getting a proper education during sports careers, as well as in the fight for clean athletes, against doping and manipulation in sports, can hardly be overestimated”, - said Ukrainian National Olympic Committee President Sergey Bubka during NOC Athletes’ Entourage Commission meeting.



“The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine pays great attention to this issue. The newly formed Athletes’ Entourage Commission, headed by the Olympic Medalist Olena Govorova, is active, in particular, by implementing interesting educational programs. We have good experience, one of which is the SportCamp & more educational project, which has already proven its need and in the future should expand the subject area, attracting coaches and other athletes' representatives”, - added Sergey Bubka who is chairing the IOC Athletes’ Entourage Commission.