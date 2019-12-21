Sergey Bubka congratulated the children in Chernihiv on the St. Nicholas Day

During the working visit to Chernihiv region, Ukraine Olympic Champion Sergey Bubka together with other Olympians visited Chernihiv educational and rehabilitation center for children with special education needs.

The Olympians had a chat with the kids, congratulated them on the wonderful holiday of St. Nicholas and presented the Olympic gifts. In their turn, the children demonstrated their sports and creative skills to the guests.

Sergiy Bubka thanked the children, who, in particular, are big supporters of biathlon for their attention and love for sports.

“Sports are not just physical exercises, but above all, a good opportunity to overcome any weaknesses of our own. Always believe in yourself and be sure to overcome any difficulties. Listen and respect your teachers”,

During the tea party and the warm and casual communication, the Olympians told the children about the secrets of their sporting victories, talked about life principles, environmental issues and answered questions of interest to the students of the institution, as well as made numerous photos to remember the pleasant meeting.